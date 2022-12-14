Buy or Sell G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIII is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $2.24 above the current price. GIII currently public float of 41.26M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIII was 1.09M shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.28% and a quarterly performance of -10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.32% for GIII stocks with a simple moving average of -35.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

CL King gave a rating of “Neutral” to GIII, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 01st of the current year.

GIII Trading at -19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw -48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from Herrero Amigo Victor, who purchase 10,270 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Dec 05. After this action, Herrero Amigo Victor now owns 32,485 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $125,294 using the latest closing price.

Goldfarb Jeffrey David, the Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., purchase 19,000 shares at $12.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Goldfarb Jeffrey David is holding 491,631 shares at $246,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.30 for the present operating margin

+34.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at +7.25. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.