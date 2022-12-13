Why Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) went up by 57.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.70. The company’s stock price has collected 14.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CNXA) Right Now?

CNXA currently public float of 8.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNXA was 731.30K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA stocks went up by 14.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.27% and a quarterly performance of -64.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 64.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.26% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.10% for CNXA stocks with a simple moving average of -94.96% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.67%, as shares surge +21.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +14.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2096. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -98.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Equity return is now at value 481.10, with -441.60 for asset returns.