Wall Street Pummels Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) After Recent Earnings Report

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that J&J Makes a $16.6 Billion Bet on Heart Pumps to Lift Medical-Device Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Johnson & Johnson declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $185.35, which is $6.56 above the current price. JNJ currently public float of 2.61B and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNJ was 7.03M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.93% and a quarterly performance of 10.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.07% for JNJ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $170 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JNJ, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

JNJ Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.39. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from McEvoy Ashley, who sale 73,323 shares at the price of $175.47 back on Nov 30. After this action, McEvoy Ashley now owns 41,813 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $12,865,801 using the latest closing price.

Taubert Jennifer L, the EVP, WW Chair, Pharmaceuticals of Johnson & Johnson, sale 76,923 shares at $176.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Taubert Jennifer L is holding 126,456 shares at $13,598,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+68.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +22.27. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.