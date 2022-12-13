Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) went up by 9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE :VLTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Volta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.21, which is $0.74 above the current price. VLTA currently public float of 123.41M and currently shorts hold a 14.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLTA was 4.70M shares.

VLTA’s Market Performance

VLTA stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.49% and a quarterly performance of -78.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.44% for Volta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.10% for VLTA stocks with a simple moving average of -77.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

VLTA Trading at -45.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares sank -50.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5737. In addition, Volta Inc. saw -93.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.20 for the present operating margin

-10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volta Inc. stands at -856.04. Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.