Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) went down by -11.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.52. The company’s stock price has collected 55.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ :TOUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tuniu Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06. TOUR currently public float of 94.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOUR was 496.22K shares.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR stocks went up by 55.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 171.43% and a quarterly performance of 173.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.65% for Tuniu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.09% for TOUR stocks with a simple moving average of 128.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at 110.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.01%, as shares surge +114.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +55.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.25. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 95.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.