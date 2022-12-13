The Chart for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Coca-Cola Director Bought Large Block of Stock

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Coca-Cola Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.62, which is $2.87 above the current price. KO currently public float of 4.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 14.27M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went up by 0.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.08% and a quarterly performance of 5.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.29% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $59 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to KO, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

KO Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.59. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from QUAN NANCY, who sale 13,746 shares at the price of $61.12 back on Nov 18. After this action, QUAN NANCY now owns 184,710 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $840,198 using the latest closing price.

RANDAZZA MARK, the Principal Accounting Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 42,068 shares at $60.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that RANDAZZA MARK is holding 40,146 shares at $2,560,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.62 for the present operating margin

+59.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +25.23. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.