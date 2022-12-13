Synchrony Financial (SYF) Just Got Our Attention

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/21 that Gap to Replace Longtime Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony With Barclays

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE :SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Synchrony Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.05, which is $3.8 above the current price. SYF currently public float of 448.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYF was 5.43M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.16% and a quarterly performance of 12.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Synchrony Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.65% for SYF stocks with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYF, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

SYF Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from KEANE MARGARET M, who sale 68,369 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Nov 28. After this action, KEANE MARGARET M now owns 762,786 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $2,495,468 using the latest closing price.

Schaller Bart, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 25,900 shares at $39.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Schaller Bart is holding 42,830 shares at $1,015,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.18 for the present operating margin

+91.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +37.61. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.