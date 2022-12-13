Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) went up by 11.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.11. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRI) Right Now?

VIRI currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRI was 759.89K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VIRI’s Market Performance

VIRI stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.87% and a quarterly performance of -96.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Virios Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.09% for VIRI stocks with a simple moving average of -92.75% for the last 200 days.

VIRI Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares sank -22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2961. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw -94.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -122.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.