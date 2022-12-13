Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) went up by 8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ :CUEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUEN is at 0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CUEN currently public float of 7.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUEN was 418.20K shares.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.56% and a quarterly performance of -62.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.90% for Cuentas Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.06% for CUEN stocks with a simple moving average of -64.67% for the last 200 days.

CUEN Trading at -29.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.66%, as shares sank -22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2822. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw -80.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUEN starting from Maimon Arik, who purchase 32,850 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 15. After this action, Maimon Arik now owns 1,621,007 shares of Cuentas Inc., valued at $22,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.48 for the present operating margin

-284.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -1809.11. Equity return is now at value -226.40, with -149.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.