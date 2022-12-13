Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 19.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.98. The company’s stock price has collected 10.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RYTM currently public float of 56.17M and currently shorts hold a 14.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 1.00M shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went up by 10.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.75% and a quarterly performance of 20.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.19% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.97% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of 99.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RYTM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

RYTM Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.96. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 199.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Cramer Pamela J., who sale 13,493 shares at the price of $24.83 back on Aug 19. After this action, Cramer Pamela J. now owns 2,224 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $335,031 using the latest closing price.

Cramer Pamela J., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 901 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Cramer Pamela J. is holding 2,224 shares at $10,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5391.85 for the present operating margin

+55.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2207.10. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -56.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.