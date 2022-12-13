Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 9.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.91. The company’s stock price has collected 18.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is $11.04 above the current price. RPD currently public float of 58.30M and currently shorts hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 1.01M shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went up by 18.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.46% and a quarterly performance of -34.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Rapid7 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.36% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of -46.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to RPD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

RPD Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +18.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.98. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw -69.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Adams Timothy M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Adams Timothy M now owns 109,294 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc., sale 41,619 shares at $28.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,181,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.97 for the present operating margin

+66.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -27.33. Equity return is now at value 114.30, with -12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.