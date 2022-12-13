Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) went down by -8.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s stock price has collected -18.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE :PRM) Right Now?

PRM currently public float of 148.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRM was 2.00M shares.

PRM’s Market Performance

PRM stocks went down by -18.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.16% and a quarterly performance of -12.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Perimeter Solutions SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.13% for PRM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

PRM Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -18.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -36.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRM starting from Haitham Khouri, who sale 126,952 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Dec 06. After this action, Haitham Khouri now owns 1,217,700 shares of Perimeter Solutions SA, valued at $1,326,648 using the latest closing price.

Haitham Khouri, the Vice Chairman of Perimeter Solutions SA, sale 38,923 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Haitham Khouri is holding 1,344,652 shares at $421,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.75 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions SA stands at -182.10. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.