Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went down by -4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s stock price has collected -3.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE :LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEG is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Leggett & Platt Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

LEG currently public float of 130.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEG was 840.63K shares.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of -11.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Leggett & Platt Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.89% for LEG stocks with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEG, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LEG Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.12. In addition, Leggett & Platt Incorporated saw -18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from GLASSMAN KARL G, who sale 26,401 shares at the price of $40.53 back on Aug 05. After this action, GLASSMAN KARL G now owns 852,950 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, valued at $1,070,033 using the latest closing price.

WOOD PHOEBE A, the Director of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $38.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that WOOD PHOEBE A is holding 53,580 shares at $95,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.