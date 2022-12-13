Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) went up by 8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CIH) Right Now?

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIH is at 0.82.

CIH currently public float of 66.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIH was 19.74K shares.

CIH’s Market Performance

CIH stocks went up by 7.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.23% and a quarterly performance of -11.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for China Index Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for CIH stocks with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

CIH Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIH rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8050. In addition, China Index Holdings Limited saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.40 for the present operating margin

+82.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Index Holdings Limited stands at +44.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.