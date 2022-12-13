Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has collected -4.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that Norwegian’s Luxury Offerings Make the Stock a Buy, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NCLH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.36, which is $5.16 above the current price. NCLH currently public float of 419.66M and currently shorts hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCLH was 20.24M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stocks went down by -4.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.54% and a quarterly performance of 7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.34% for NCLH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NCLH, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

NCLH Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 58,072 shares at the price of $18.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 0 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,064,639 using the latest closing price.

Kempa Mark, the EVP & CFO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 25,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kempa Mark is holding 197,651 shares at $463,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-386.77 for the present operating margin

-249.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -695.48. Equity return is now at value -256.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.