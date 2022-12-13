Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE :CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Coterra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.21, which is $10.32 above the current price. CTRA currently public float of 775.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRA was 9.01M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA stocks went down by -5.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of -15.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for CTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

CTRA Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.72. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 39.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 225,755 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $138,218 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the EVP – Business Development of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 36,327 shares at $35.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding 351,436 shares at $1,286,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.58 for the present operating margin

+56.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +31.55. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.