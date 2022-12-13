Here’s Our Rant About Castellum Inc. (CTM)

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) went up by 8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.73. The company’s stock price has collected 23.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc. (AMEX :CTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTM is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Castellum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTM currently public float of 11.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTM was 315.39K shares.

CTM’s Market Performance

CTM stocks went up by 23.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.92% and a quarterly performance of -70.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.98% for Castellum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.22% for CTM stocks with a simple moving average of -60.68% for the last 200 days.

CTM Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.04%, as shares surge +71.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM rose by +23.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9281. In addition, Castellum Inc. saw -56.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from WRIGHT JAY O, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Dec 06. After this action, WRIGHT JAY O now owns 9,211,772 shares of Castellum Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Campbell John Francis, the Director of Castellum Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Campbell John Francis is holding 63,617 shares at $9,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc. stands at -30.10. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -42.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.