Here’s How Your Trade Dow Inc. (DOW) Aggressively Right Now

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Dow’s Earnings Drop as Europe’s Troubles Hit Home. Expect More Pain This Winter.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE :DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOW is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Dow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.73, which is -$1.68 below the current price. DOW currently public float of 702.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOW was 5.90M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.30% and a quarterly performance of 6.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Dow Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for DOW stocks with a simple moving average of -8.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOW, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on September 02nd of the current year.

DOW Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.92. In addition, Dow Inc. saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 450 shares at the price of $48.09 back on Oct 26. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 1,625 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,640 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 400 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,175 shares at $20,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.35 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +11.42. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.