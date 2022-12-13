Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) went up by 14.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ :GSUN) Right Now?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GSUN currently public float of 8.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSUN was 749.79K shares.

GSUN’s Market Performance

GSUN stocks went up by 11.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -73.75% and a quarterly performance of -94.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.21% for Golden Sun Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.41% for GSUN stocks with a simple moving average of -93.70% for the last 200 days.

GSUN Trading at -88.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.18%, as shares sank -73.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +11.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2585. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw -90.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.99 for the present operating margin

+58.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at +7.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.