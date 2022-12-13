Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) went up by 99.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s stock price has collected 83.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ :GAME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GAME is at 1.28.

GAME currently public float of 13.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAME was 40.94K shares.

GAME’s Market Performance

GAME stocks went up by 83.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.66% and a quarterly performance of 70.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.09% for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 75.68% for GAME stocks with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

GAME Trading at 58.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.25%, as shares surge +76.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME rose by +83.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6264. In addition, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. saw -65.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -26.70 for asset returns.