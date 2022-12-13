Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) went up by 27.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.53. The company’s stock price has collected -13.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :CPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CPHI currently public float of 23.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPHI was 1.27M shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stocks went down by -13.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.67% and a quarterly performance of -22.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.15% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.17% for CPHI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.73%, as shares surge +18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1152. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -70.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -19.00 for asset returns.