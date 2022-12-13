Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Just Got Our Attention

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Coupang Posts a Narrower Loss. The Stock Soars as It Gets an Upgrade to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $24.13, which is $6.14 above the current price. CPNG currently public float of 1.58B and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 7.76M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.77% and a quarterly performance of 1.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Coupang Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.15% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPNG reach a price target of $27.80. The rating they have provided for CPNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to CPNG, setting the target price at $16.40 in the report published on August 16th of the current year.

CPNG Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $18.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC now owns 70,651,928 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $3,652,000 using the latest closing price.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Coupang Inc., sale 35,000,000 shares at $18.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd is holding 426,156,413 shares at $647,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.51 for the present operating margin

+16.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -8.38. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.