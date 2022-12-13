Alight Inc. (ALIT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc. (NYSE :ALIT) Right Now?

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.47 x from its present earnings ratio.

ALIT currently public float of 356.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALIT was 2.22M shares.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.75% and a quarterly performance of 6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for ALIT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALIT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

ALIT Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Alight Inc. saw -21.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 12,154,671 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 295 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $90,673,846 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Capital Partners VI, the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 12,154,671 shares at $7.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Blackstone Capital Partners VI is holding 295 shares at $90,673,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+23.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -2.06. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.