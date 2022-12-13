111 Inc. (YI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 25.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 111 Inc. (NASDAQ :YI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YI is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 111 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.22, which is $2.39 above the current price. YI currently public float of 32.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YI was 161.22K shares.

YI’s Market Performance

YI stocks went up by 25.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.65% and a quarterly performance of 12.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for 111 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.19% for YI stocks with a simple moving average of 44.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

YI Trading at 28.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +23.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YI rose by +30.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, 111 Inc. saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.18 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 111 Inc. stands at -5.39. Equity return is now at value 148.60, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.