We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS), Here is What We Found

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) went up by 12.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected 18.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ :WLDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wearable Devices Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WLDS currently public float of 5.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLDS was 803.14K shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.12% for Wearable Devices Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.62% for WLDS stocks with a simple moving average of -26.28% for the last 200 days.

WLDS Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares surge +14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +18.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6631. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw -74.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1811.27 for the present operating margin

+89.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -1840.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.