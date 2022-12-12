We Analyzed the Future Direction of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN), Here is What We Found

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) went up by 28.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price has collected 26.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ :REBN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Reborn Coffee Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $4.1 above the current price. REBN currently public float of 2.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REBN was 97.43K shares.

REBN’s Market Performance

REBN stocks went up by 26.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.65% and a quarterly performance of -57.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for Reborn Coffee Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.96% for REBN stocks with a simple moving average of -21.54% for the last 200 days.

REBN Trading at 20.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.28%, as shares surge +52.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN rose by +47.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9990. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc. saw -77.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.