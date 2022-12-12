VEON Ltd. (VEON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) went down by -10.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.81. The company’s stock price has collected -12.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ :VEON) Right Now?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEON is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VEON Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.55. VEON currently public float of 762.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEON was 839.48K shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON stocks went down by -12.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.39% and a quarterly performance of 14.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for VEON Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for VEON stocks with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.70 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

VEON Trading at 27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +39.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON fell by -12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5157. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw -69.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.95 for the present operating margin

+52.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for VEON Ltd. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 98.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on VEON Ltd. (VEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1,816.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.78. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,604.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.