Unilever PLC (UL) Just Got Our Attention

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.35. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE :UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UL is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Unilever PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.45, which is -$1.98 below the current price. UL currently public float of 2.52B and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UL was 2.92M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.08% and a quarterly performance of 7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.18% for Unilever PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for UL stocks with a simple moving average of 9.34% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.51. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.37 for the present operating margin

+42.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +11.53. The total capital return value is set at 20.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.49.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 173.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.43. Total debt to assets is 39.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.