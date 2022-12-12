Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) went down by -21.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s stock price has collected -22.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CURV) Right Now?

CURV currently public float of 93.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURV was 169.03K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV stocks went down by -22.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.80% and a quarterly performance of -49.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for Torrid Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.16% for CURV stocks with a simple moving average of -38.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CURV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

CURV Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -22.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -66.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Stephenson Anne, who sale 2,775 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stephenson Anne now owns 291,721 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $20,368 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with -6.00 for asset returns.