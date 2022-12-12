Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.12. The company’s stock price has collected -10.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/20/22 that Match Group Stock Has Been Knocked Down. It’s Time to Pick It Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Match Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.90, which is $20.32 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 277.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 4.03M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -10.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.49% and a quarterly performance of -30.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.56% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of -37.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MTCH, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.40. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -67.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Kim Bernard Jin, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $63.58 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kim Bernard Jin now owns 16,000 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $1,017,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+69.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +9.29. Equity return is now at value -29.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.