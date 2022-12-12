Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went up by 6.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.44.

ARDX currently public float of 182.87M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 8.11M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went down by -3.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.92% and a quarterly performance of 39.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.41% for Ardelyx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 83.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 23.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +48.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7433. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 61.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from GRAMMER ELIZABETH A, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Nov 22. After this action, GRAMMER ELIZABETH A now owns 254,868 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $2,421 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc., sale 6,219 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 659,461 shares at $12,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Equity return is now at value -171.20, with -82.20 for asset returns.