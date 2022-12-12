Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.17. The company’s stock price has collected -2.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Is It Worth Investing in The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE :TJX) Right Now?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TJX is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for The TJX Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.14, which is $7.71 above the current price. TJX currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TJX was 5.46M shares.

TJX’s Market Performance

TJX stocks went down by -2.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.39% and a quarterly performance of 16.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for The TJX Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for TJX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $80 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to TJX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

TJX Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.65. In addition, The TJX Companies Inc. saw 2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from Greenlees Louise, who sale 6,708 shares at the price of $79.99 back on Nov 22. After this action, Greenlees Louise now owns 51,627 shares of The TJX Companies Inc., valued at $536,577 using the latest closing price.

MEYROWITZ CAROL, the Executive Chairman of The TJX Companies Inc., sale 16,223 shares at $79.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that MEYROWITZ CAROL is holding 209,390 shares at $1,294,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.57 for the present operating margin

+28.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The TJX Companies Inc. stands at +6.76. Equity return is now at value 60.00, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.