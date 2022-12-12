Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.01. The company’s stock price has collected -4.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE :AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQN is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

AQN currently public float of 673.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQN was 4.75M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stocks went down by -4.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.16% and a quarterly performance of -48.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.12% for AQN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AQN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

AQN Trading at -25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -37.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw -50.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.15 for the present operating margin

+18.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at +11.89. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.