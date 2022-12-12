Here’s Our Rant About Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) went down by -7.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected -24.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE :RBOT) Right Now?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vicarious Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $7.26 above the current price. RBOT currently public float of 60.08M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBOT was 262.30K shares.

RBOT’s Market Performance

RBOT stocks went down by -24.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.67% and a quarterly performance of -44.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.83% for Vicarious Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.70% for RBOT stocks with a simple moving average of -38.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBOT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RBOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBOT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RBOT Trading at -27.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares sank -32.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw -76.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,285 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Dec 05. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 314,782 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $12,975 using the latest closing price.

Sachs Adam David, the President and CEO of Vicarious Surgical Inc., sale 19,654 shares at $3.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Sachs Adam David is holding 1,234,467 shares at $67,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.56.