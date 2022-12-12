Here’s Our Rant About Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) went up by 19.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s stock price has collected 13.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LFLY) Right Now?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.09 x from its present earnings ratio.

LFLY currently public float of 28.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFLY was 576.85K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stocks went up by 13.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.82% and a quarterly performance of -41.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.51% for Leafly Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.65% for LFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -80.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

LFLY Trading at 19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.12%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7449. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -90.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Martin Samuel James Louis, who sale 1,210 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Oct 21. After this action, Martin Samuel James Louis now owns 337,540 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $881 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 11,173 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 196,784 shares at $8,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.