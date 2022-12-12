Here’s How Your Trade Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Aggressively Right Now

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.86. The company’s stock price has collected -7.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/25/22 that How Kobe Bryant made his $600 million fortune — and who is in charge of it now?

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.12, which is $3.23 above the current price. DNB currently public float of 339.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNB was 1.98M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stocks went down by -7.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.99% and a quarterly performance of -14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.23% for DNB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DNB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 06th of the current year.

DNB Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -36.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who sale 8,287,846 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Nov 17. After this action, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC now owns 49,579,771 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $111,098,576 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.07 for the present operating margin

+41.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -3.31. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.