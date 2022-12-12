Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) went up by 911.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected 670.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :GROM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.62.

GROM currently public float of 0.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROM was 475.30K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM stocks went up by 670.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 375.67% and a quarterly performance of 207.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.43% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 686.87% for GROM stocks with a simple moving average of 141.82% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at 397.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.41%, as shares sank -73.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -74.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.7795. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.05 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -161.22. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.