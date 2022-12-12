China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) went up by 51.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 76.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ :CJJD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.00. CJJD currently public float of 2.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CJJD was 59.68K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stocks went up by 76.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 91.33% and a quarterly performance of 31.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 85.85% for CJJD stocks with a simple moving average of 35.84% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at 90.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.48%, as shares surge +97.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +76.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.55 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -1.94. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.