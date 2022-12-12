Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.89. The company’s stock price has collected 7.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc. (NYSE :ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHM is at 0.20.

ATHM currently public float of 68.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHM was 610.91K shares.

ATHM’s Market Performance

ATHM stocks went up by 7.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.37% and a quarterly performance of -9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Autohome Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.79% for ATHM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ATHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHM reach a price target of $42.50, previously predicting the price at $29.30. The rating they have provided for ATHM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

ATHM Trading at 13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.40. In addition, Autohome Inc. saw 11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.