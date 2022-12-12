Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) went up by 57.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected 12.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APVO) Right Now?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APVO is at 5.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APVO currently public float of 5.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APVO was 34.65K shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

APVO stocks went up by 12.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.39% and a quarterly performance of -5.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.37% for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 74.47% for APVO stocks with a simple moving average of 35.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APVO

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APVO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2017.

APVO Trading at 81.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +70.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO rose by +70.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. saw -55.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -239.25. Equity return is now at value 74.90, with 14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.