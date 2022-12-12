AppHarvest Inc. (APPH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.05. The company’s stock price has collected -4.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ :APPH) Right Now?

APPH currently public float of 82.78M and currently shorts hold a 22.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPH was 1.72M shares.

APPH’s Market Performance

APPH stocks went down by -4.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.46% and a quarterly performance of -69.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for AppHarvest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.80% for APPH stocks with a simple moving average of -73.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPH

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

APPH Trading at -45.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -43.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0870. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw -78.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -30.60 for asset returns.