A Lesson to Learn: The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/21 that Tesla, GameStop, Coherent: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.91.

WU currently public float of 383.37M and currently shorts hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 5.12M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.25% and a quarterly performance of -8.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of -13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to WU, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

WU Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.09. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Cebollero David, the Interim Chief Legal Officer of The Western Union Company, sale 587 shares at $17.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Cebollero David is holding 14,221 shares at $10,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Equity return is now at value 197.00, with 9.50 for asset returns.