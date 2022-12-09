Wall Street Pummels Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) After Recent Earnings Report

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENB is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.36, which is $9.7 above the current price. TENB currently public float of 110.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 930.38K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went down by -2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.99% and a quarterly performance of -7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.64% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $32 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TENB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

TENB Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -29.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Vintz Stephen A, who sale 8,518 shares at the price of $37.06 back on Nov 22. After this action, Vintz Stephen A now owns 163,177 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $315,677 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 12,851 shares at $37.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 151,829 shares at $476,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.44 for the present operating margin

+80.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -8.63. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.