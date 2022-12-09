Wall Street Pummels Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) After Recent Earnings Report

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.03. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 2.10.

EXTR currently public float of 128.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.16M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went up by 1.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.24% and a quarterly performance of 43.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.64% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 59.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Thomas Remi, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.74 back on Dec 01. After this action, Thomas Remi now owns 113,347 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $207,409 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 94,498 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 838,722 shares at $1,802,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.