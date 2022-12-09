Wall Street Pummels Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) After Recent Earnings Report

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.33. The company’s stock price has collected -3.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

ALSN currently public float of 91.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 880.17K shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of 16.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.78. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Eifert Thomas, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, Eifert Thomas now owns 3,171 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $189,640 using the latest closing price.

Graziosi David S., the President and CEO of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 25,878 shares at $43.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Graziosi David S. is holding 132,890 shares at $1,129,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Equity return is now at value 72.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.