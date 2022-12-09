The Chart for Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) went down by -33.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s stock price has collected -39.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DSGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Design Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.20, which is $18.14 above the current price. DSGN currently public float of 35.36M and currently shorts hold a 14.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSGN was 355.77K shares.

DSGN’s Market Performance

DSGN stocks went down by -39.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.99% and a quarterly performance of -65.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Design Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.62% for DSGN stocks with a simple moving average of -48.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSGN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DSGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to DSGN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

DSGN Trading at -44.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -39.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN fell by -39.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc. saw -60.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from Xu Stella, who sale 1,455 shares at the price of $18.63 back on Mar 22. After this action, Xu Stella now owns 4,129,950 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,105 using the latest closing price.

William Arsani, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that William Arsani is holding 2,797,501 shares at $474,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 72.96.