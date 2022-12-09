Teradyne Inc. (TER) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s stock price has collected 2.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.32, which is $7.67 above the current price. TER currently public float of 154.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.78M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went up by 2.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.65% and a quarterly performance of 6.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of -2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $120 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 05th of the current year.

TER Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.78. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw -42.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 3,144 shares at the price of $75.84 back on Sep 30. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 44,755 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $238,441 using the latest closing price.

JAGIELA MARK E, the CEO of Teradyne Inc., sale 37,857 shares at $100.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that JAGIELA MARK E is holding 234,735 shares at $3,793,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.64 for the present operating margin

+59.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +27.40. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.