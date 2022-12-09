Is Unum Group (UNM) a Keeper?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.64. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.09.

UNM currently public float of 197.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.56M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.48% and a quarterly performance of 3.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.35% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to UNM, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

UNM Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.28. In addition, Unum Group saw 64.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Bhasin Puneet, who sale 10,725 shares at the price of $41.03 back on Nov 18. After this action, Bhasin Puneet now owns 57,217 shares of Unum Group, valued at $440,047 using the latest closing price.

Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits of Unum Group, sale 5,400 shares at $45.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Pyne Christopher W is holding 45,381 shares at $243,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.