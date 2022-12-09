Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)?

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.33. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/22 that ‘The opportunity now is at these much lower valuations’: Orlando Bravo’s investing strategy after Nasdaq plunge.

Is It Worth Investing in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE :FORG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for ForgeRock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.21, which is $0.83 above the current price. FORG currently public float of 41.45M and currently shorts hold a 15.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FORG was 1.73M shares.

FORG’s Market Performance

FORG stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.53% and a quarterly performance of 23.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.08% for ForgeRock Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.86% for FORG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORG stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FORG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FORG in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FORG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

FORG Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORG fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, ForgeRock Inc. saw -19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORG starting from Fernandez Juan P, who sale 7,152 shares at the price of $22.07 back on Nov 16. After this action, Fernandez Juan P now owns 240,751 shares of ForgeRock Inc., valued at $157,845 using the latest closing price.

Barker Peter M, the Chief Product Officer & EVP of ForgeRock Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Barker Peter M is holding 121,654 shares at $33,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.07 for the present operating margin

+81.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for ForgeRock Inc. stands at -27.00. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.