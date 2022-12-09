Is Seagen Inc. (SGEN) a Keeper?

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) went up by 4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Seagen Stock Falls on Report Possible Buyout by Merck Has Stalled

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ :SGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGEN is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Seagen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.65, which is $39.66 above the current price. SGEN currently public float of 183.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGEN was 933.70K shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

SGEN stocks went up by 3.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of -19.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Seagen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.56% for SGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $135 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $178, previously predicting the price at $177. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.30. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw -18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from LIU JEAN I, who sale 8,333 shares at the price of $131.05 back on Nov 17. After this action, LIU JEAN I now owns 85,691 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $1,092,056 using the latest closing price.

GRYSKA DAVID W, the Director of Seagen Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $129.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that GRYSKA DAVID W is holding 40,253 shares at $968,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.32 for the present operating margin

+80.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -42.84. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.